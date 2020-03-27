Many Dept. Stores to Shut, Amusement Parks to Remain Closed This Weekend

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Many service businesses in the Tokyo metropolitan area, such as department stores and amusement parks, decided Friday not to operate this weekend, following stay-at-home requests by the metropolitan and other local governments to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co., under the wing of J. Front Retailing Co. <3086>, said it will shutter two stores in Tokyo on Sunday.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. <3099> decided to shorten business hours at six department stores in Tokyo and Saitama Prefecture on Saturday and Sunday, after implementing the reduced hours at the stores on weekdays.

Commercial facility operator Lumine Co. is going to fully close seven of its 14 outlets in Tokyo and Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures this weekend, with the remaining stores having food sections only available.

Clothing store chain Fast Retailing will shut 39 Uniqlo casual wear outlets in Tokyo and the two neighboring prefectures. Some other Uniqlo stores will shut at 6 p.m.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]