Tokyo Disney Parks to Remain Closed

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Oriental Land Co. <4661> said Friday its Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks will continue to be closed at least until April 20 amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The second extension of the closure period for the popular parks, located in the Chiba Prefecture city of Urayasu, adjacent to Tokyo, was decided in response to "stay-at-home" requests by the metropolitan and other local governments in the greater Tokyo area.

After shutting the parks on Feb. 29, Oriental Land initially planned to reopen them on March 15. But it later extended the closure period to early April, due to the unabated virus outbreak.

The company said it will make an announcement as soon as it decides exactly when to open the parks' doors again.

