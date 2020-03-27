JFE to Halt Blast Furnace in Eastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--JFE Holdings Inc. <5411> said Friday that it will halt the operations of a blast furnace of its core business unit, JFE Steel Corp., at East Japan Works' Keihin site in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, as early as fiscal 2023.

Behind the decision is a sharp reduction in demand for steel amid sluggish growth in the global economy due to U.S.-China trade friction and other issues.

The move is the latest in a series of streamlining efforts in the steel industry. Last month, rival Nippon Steel Corp. <5401> said it plans to shut down its Kure Works in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, which houses two blast furnaces.

JFE Holdings has revised down its consolidated earnings forecast for the year ending this month, and it now expects a 190-billion-yen net loss due to impairment losses. The company previously projected a 13-billion-yen net profit for the year.

