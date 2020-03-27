40 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Forty people have been newly confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus in Tokyo, the metropolitan government said Friday.

The number of new cases in the Japanese capital stood at 40 or over for three days in a row. On Thursday, a record 47 cases were reported.

Tokyo is at a "critical juncture" in terms of whether it can avoid an explosive spread of infections, Governor Yuriko Koike told a meeting of the metropolitan government's task force to combat COVID-19 on Friday.

The metropolitan government is asking Tokyo residents to refrain from leaving their homes for nonessential purposes in coming weekends.

