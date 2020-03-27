Japan Central Govt to Hire 157 "Ice Age" Workers for FY 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday it will hire 157 people from the so-called employment ice age generation in regular positions for fiscal 2021 through unified examinations this year.

A written test is scheduled to take place in nine cities Nov. 29, and passers will go on to interviews, according to the National Personnel Authority. The results will be announced in late February 2021.

Those born between April 2, 1966, and April 1, 1986, will be eligible to apply regardless of their job records. Clerical and technical positions and jobs as prison and immigration guard officers will be open for applications.

The number of hires at each government agency will be posted on the personnel agency's website in late June this year. Applications will be accepted online in late August.

Those hired will start working in March 2021 or later, not only in Tokyo but also at branch offices outside the capital.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]