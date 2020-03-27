Foreign Residents in Japan Hit Record 2.93 Million

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--The number of foreign nationals who lived in Japan as of the end of 2019 grew 7.4 pct from a year before to a record 2,933,137, the Immigration Services Agency said Friday.

Meanwhile, the number of illegal residents as of Jan. 1 this year rose 11.8 pct to 82,892, up for the sixth straight year, the agency said.

Among legal foreign residents in Japan, Chinese made up the largest group at 813,675, or nearly 30 pct of the total. South Koreans followed with 446,364, and Vietnamese with 411,968. The number of Vietnamese legal residents jumped 24.5 pct.

Vietnamese topped the list of illegal residents, with the number surging 39.8 pct to 15,561. South Koreans came in second at 12,563, followed by Chinese at 10,902.

The agency also said it took deportation procedures based on the country's immigration control and refugee recognition law for 19,386 foreigners in 2019, up 19.2 pct. Of the total, 12,816, or 66.1 pct, were illegal workers.

