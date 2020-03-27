Centrair to See No Int'l Passenger Flights from April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokoname, Aichi Pref., March 27 (Jiji Press)--Chubu Centrair International Airport will see no arrivals or departures of international passenger flights from April amid global travel restrictions to block the spread of the novel coronavirus, the operator of the central Japan airport said Friday.

It will be the first total absence of users of international flights at the airport in Tokoname, Aichi Prefecture, since its opening in 2005.

In early January, as many as 486 international passenger flights used the airport per week. But the number of such flights departing from Terminal 1, the airport's main terminal, has fallen to one to three per day amid the virus outbreak. Security check points for foreign-bound flights there will be closed on Wednesday.

A portion of Terminal 2 for international passenger services by low-cost carriers was shuttered in mid-March.

