Nissan to Briefly Halt Production at 3 Plants in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. <7201> said Friday it will temporarily suspend operations at three vehicle plants in Japan as demand is falling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Japanese automaker has already been suspending operations briefly at some factories in the country since February.

The company said it will halt production at its key Oppama factory in the city of Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, for three days in April and on May 1.

Production will be halted for 13 days in April and on May 1 at the Tochigi plant in the eastern Japan prefecture of Tochigi.

At subsidiary Nissan Motor Kyushu Co.'s plant in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, night shifts will be suspended for 21 days in April. Production at the Fukuoka plant will be fully suspended on May 1.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]