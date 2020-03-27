Toyota Plants in China to Resume Normal Operations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp.'s <7203> four auto assembly plants in China will all be back to full operations on Monday, company officials said Friday.

The Japanese automaker will get its Tianjin plant back to normal production on Monday, as it has confirmed it would be able to secure worker safety and parts supplies, the officials said.

All of the four plants in China, where the coronavirus outbreak started, had been shut, but three of them have already fully reopened.

The Tianjin plant makes some 500,000 units a year, including the Corolla and Crown sedans.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]