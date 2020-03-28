Toyota to Make Face Shields in N. America to Aid Virus Fight

Newsfrom Japan

New York, March 27 (Jiji Press)--A U.S. unit of Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> said Friday it will utilize its idled plants in North America to produce face shields for medical use to support coronavirus relief efforts.

According to Toyota Motor North America Inc., mass production of three-dimensional printed face shields will kick off early next week for delivery initially to medical institutions in Texas, Indiana, Kentucky and Michigan.

The Toyota unit also plans to collaborate with medical device companies to speed up the manufacturing of ventilators, respirators and other vital devices for hospitals that treat a rapidly increasing number of pneumonia patients with the new coronavirus,

"We are eager to contribute our expertise and know-how in order to help quickly bring to market the medical supplies and equipment needed to combat the COVID-19 crisis," Toyota Motor North America Chief Operating Officer Tetsuo Ogawa, who is set to become the company's chief executive officer on Wednesday, said in a statement.

