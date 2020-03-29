Japan Attempting to Tackle Smuggling thru YouTube

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Finance Ministry has started to utilize YouTube on a full scale to deliver information aimed at preventing smuggling of stimulants and gold that has become a serious issue in the country.

Two female employees at the ministry's Customs and Tariff Bureau, which oversees customs stations throughout Japan, have created and posted on YouTube videos on smuggling methods and other related content.

The ministry hopes that the videos will eventually lead to the detection of smuggling cases by heightening public awareness about the crime and encouraging more people to blow their whistles on suspicious cases.

The two employees, with no experience in video production, have not used any expensive editing software to create their videos.

Some videos took them two months to create as they are engaged in content production while doing their daily work.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]