Abe Urges People to Prepare for Long Virus Battle

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Saturday people in the country need to be prepared for a "long battle" against the new coronavirus.

"Infections could expand rapidly at any time," Abe told a news conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

He indicated that the government may review its policy on closures of elementary, junior high and high schools across that country depending on the outcome of an expert panel meeting, to be held by the end of next week.

The government will take "economic measures of an unprecedented scale" that exceed the size of steps implemented at the time of the global financial crisis triggered by the 2008 collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers, to tackle the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, Abe also said.

The prime minister disclosed a plan to establish a system to compensate for losses incurred by organizers that have canceled their large-scale events amid the virus spread.

