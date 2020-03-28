Abe Vows to Compile Extra Budget amid Virus Fight

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged Saturday to immediately start work to compile a supplementary budget for fiscal 2020 amid the fight against the new coronavirus.

Abe told a news conference at the prime minister's office that the draft supplementary budget will be drawn up within some 10 days, showing eagerness to submit it to the Diet, the country's parliament, swiftly.

The prime minister urged people in Japan to have "a sense of crisis" about the spread of the virus and exercise "utmost vigilance."

"We'll make full efforts to prevent a further spread of infections while assuming the worst possible scenario," Abe said.

He offered the view that Japan is currently managing to curb the spread of the disease. At the same time, he said the number of COVID-19 cases could surge in the country at any time once citizens relax their efforts.

