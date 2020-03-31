Speculation over Snap Election by Abe Grows

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--After the Tokyo Olympics were postponed to 2021, speculation is growing in Japan that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will call a snap election during his tenure.

Abe intends to closely watch how the coronavirus crisis settles down, while carefully seeking the best timing to dissolve the House of Representatives for victory in a snap election, sources familiar with his thinking said.

"I'll focus on the battle against this infectious disease without thinking about such a thing," Abe told a press conference on Saturday in response to a question over a snap election.

Before the postponement of the Tokyo Games, it was unclear whether Abe would call a Lower House election while in office.

Among members of Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the most likely scenario was for the prime minister to call a snap election as early as autumn this year, in a festive mood following the Olympics.

