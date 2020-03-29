Over 60 Pct of Big Japanese Biz Preparing for Equal Pay

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--A Jiji Press survey has found that more than 60 pct of major Japanese businesses are taking steps to correct pay inequalities among their regular and nonregular workers.

From the beginning of April on Wednesday, Japan will apply its "equal pay for equal work" rules to major companies under the 2018 work style reform legislation.

In the survey with 100 big companies, 62 of the 98 respondents said they are boosting allowances for nonregular workers and taking other steps to close their inequalities.

Japan Airlines <9201> said it will pay aged workers reemployed after mandatory retirement basically the same allowances as given to its regular employees.

At leasing company Orix Corp. <8591>, part timers and casual workers will be entitled to special leave for weddings and funerals as are its regular employees.

