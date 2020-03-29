Tokyo Sees 63 New Coronavirus Cases, Another Daily High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Saturday 63 people were newly confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus in Tokyo on the same day, a new high in the daily number of fresh patients in the Japanese capital.

The cumulative number of patients infected with the virus in Tokyo reached 362.

Of the new cases reported on Saturday, 29 are linked to Eiju General Hospital in Taito Ward where a group infection is suspected.

Meanwhile, the daily number of new cases across Japan surpassed 190.

The government of Chiba Prefecture in eastern Japan said Saturday that 58 people at a facility for the disabled in the town of Tonosho in the prefecture, including staff members, were confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus. This is believed to be the largest group infection case in Japan except for the case on the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined off the coast of Japan.

