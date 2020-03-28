Crowds Evaporate from Tokyo Streets after Stay-at-Home Request

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--Streets in Tokyo usually teeming with people stood nearly empty on Saturday, in response to Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike's request for the Japanese capital's residents to refrain from unnecessary outings this weekend in the fight against the coronavirus.

The Shibuya and Harajuku districts, where a throng of young people gather on a typical weekend, the Sugamo district, usually brimming with elderly people, and the bustling Asakusa tourist district were all uncharacteristically quiet.

Few people were out and about around midday near the statue of the faithful Akita dog Hachiko, a landmark of Shibuya located in front of Shibuya Station.

On a Shibuya street full of popular eateries and shops, including bubble tea stores, a shop employee was seen gazing outside wearing a bored expression.

"Shibuya is a district of entertainment," Atsuo Sasaki, 49, manager of a cafe that has been around for 30 years, said.

