Tokyo Olympics Likely to Open in July 2021

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--The delayed Tokyo Olympics are likely to open in July 2021 to allow more time for preparations as the coronavirus pandemic shows no sign of abating, informed sources have said.

On Saturday, Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee head Yoshiro Mori said on television that it is likely the Olympics will be held between June and September 2021.

"We hope to reach a conclusion next week," he added.

The Tokyo Olympics were originally slated to open on July 24 this year. But Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Tuesday agreed to put off the games by around one year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Among international sports federations and other organizations, some call for holding the games in spring 2021, some between September and October, and others in summer.

