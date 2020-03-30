30 Pct of Kids in Japan Stressed about Being Stuck at Home

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--About 30 pct of children in Japan are stressed about not being able to go outside amid nationwide school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent survey by nongovernmental organization Save the Children Japan.

"Children are feeling stressed as they cannot meet their friends and other people," an official of the NGO said.

"I hope the adults around them will explain in plain words why they can't go outside and relieve their worries," the official added.

The survey was conducted online March 17-22. Some 960 answers were collected, mainly from elementary and junior high school students.

Asked what bothered them the most during school closures, the largest group of respondents, 30.6 pct of the total, cited not being able to go outside.

