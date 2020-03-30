Japan to Ask Firms to Boost Ventilator Production

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Monday decided to ask private companies to increase the production of ventilators to prepare for a possible surge in the number of patients with serious symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

It plans to offer support, including subsidies, for companies that agree to cooperate.

"We're looking into whether production can be raised," economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on television on Sunday. "We hope to make a decision quickly and start ramping up production."

Nishimura did not specify companies that will be asked to raise production. But informed sources said that the government is believed to have already started to make such requests to major ventilator makers, such as Nihon Kohden Corp. <6849>.

The move comes amid growing concerns about possible shortages of ventilators, which are needed for treating patients with severe pneumonia caused by the virus.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]