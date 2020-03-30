Japan to Ask Firms to Increase Production of Ventilators

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura has said that the government plans to ask private companies to increase the production of ventilators to prepare for a possible escalation of the new coronavirus outbreak.

"We're looking into whether production can be raised," Nishimura said in a television program on Sunday. "We hope to quickly make a decision and start ramping up production."

Nishimura did not specify to which company the government plans to make the output hike request.

The move came amid growing concerns about possible shortages of ventilators, which are needed for treating patients with severe pneumonia caused by the virus.

Among similar efforts, U.S. President Donald Trump recently ordered major automaker General Motors Co. to produce ventilators based on the defense production law, which allows the government to urge private companies to cooperate in producing or procuring goods.

