Japanese Comedian Ken Shimura Dies after Coronavirus Infection

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Popular Japanese comedian Ken Shimura died at a Tokyo hospital on Sunday after being infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. He was 70.

Shimura was hospitalized on March 20 after being diagnosed as having severe pneumonia, according to his talent agency.

He tested positive for the virus on March 23. He lost consciousness on March 21 and had since been unable to talk, according to the agency.

Born in Tokyo, Shimura, whose real name was Yasunori Shimura, became a member of comedy group The Drifters in 1974.

He attracted popularity through his appearances in comedy television shows such as "Hachiji Dayo! Zenin Shugo" (It's Eight O'clock! Everyone Gather) and for performing unique characters such as "Baka Tonosama" (Stupid Lord) and "Henna Ojisan" (Weird Man).

