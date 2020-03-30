Postponed Tokyo Olympics to Start on July 23, 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Olympics, which has been postponed due to the global outbreak of the new coronavirus, will start on July 23, 2021, for a 17-day run, it was announced Monday.

The new schedule was approved by the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee after being agreed by the organizing committee for the Tokyo Games, the Tokyo metropolitan government, the Japanese government and the IOC in a teleconference held on Monday night Japan time.

The opening ceremony will be held on July 23 next year and the closing ceremony on Aug. 8. The Tokyo Summer Olympics was initially due to start on July 24 this year.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo Paralympics will be held between Aug. 24 and Sept. 5, 2021, also about a year behind the original schedule. This was agreed by the Japanese side and the International Paralympic Committee.

Last week, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC President Thomas Bach agreed to postpone the Tokyo Games for about a year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

