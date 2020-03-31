Realtors Offering Online Services amid Coronavirus Spread

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese real estate companies are accelerating the introduction of information technology services allowing customers to hold contract talks and tour properties online, amid stay-at-home requests to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Such services save time for customers to go to real estate firms and properties repeatedly to look for new homes.

Mitsubishi Estate Residence Co. introduced online customer service for sales of units in a new condominium in central Tokyo on March 23.

Hearing customer requests by phone, the company presents them online with property and room images and drawings.

The company introduced the system for the online service one year earlier than initially planned amid a decrease in customer visits to its sales center amid the virus outbreak.

