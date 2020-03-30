Death Sentence to Become Final for Sagamihara Care Home Attacker

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, March 30 (Jiji Press)--A man accused of killing and injuring a total of 45 people at a care home for mentally disabled people in the city of Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan, in 2016, withdrew on Monday an appeal filed by his defense counsel against the death sentence handed down on him by a district court recently.

The sentence is set to become final at midnight on the day (3 p.m. GMT) as Monday is the deadline for filing an appeal. It is rare for a capital punishment sentence to be finalized after only the first trial.

"I will not file an appeal no matter what ruling is made," Satoshi Uematsu, 30, said during the trial at Yokohama District Court in the prefecture. He also said in a media interview: "I have fully conveyed my claims during the district court trial, and going to second and third trials would take too much time. It's a wrong thing."

On March 16, Yokohama District Court sentenced Uematsu, a former worker at the care home, Tsukui Yamayuri-en, to death, as sought by prosecutors, acknowledging that he has full capacity to take criminal responsibility and was not in a state of cannabis-linked insanity at the time of the attack.

The attack was carried out by intense murderous intent, and its results were too serious to be compared with other murder cases, the court said. His defense counsel appealed against the ruling on Friday.

