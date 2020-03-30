5 Japan Automakers Log Record Falls in Feb. Output in China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Five major Japanese automakers with plants in China suffered record year-on-year falls in their vehicle production in the country in February, as they suspended operations due to the new coronavirus outbreak, data from the firms showed Monday.

They halted plant operations in China for some time amid the coronavirus crisis, even after the nation's Lunar New Year holiday period ended in early February.

Production in China plunged 97.0 pct to 240 units at Mitsubishi Motors Corp. <7211>, 92.4 pct to 5,700 units at Honda Motor Co. <7267>, 90.6 pct to 920 units at Mazda Motor Corp. <7261>, 87.9 pct to 7,740 units at Nissan Motor Co. <7201> and 77.4 pct to 15,311 units at Toyota Motor Corp. <7203>.

Honda and Nissan were forced to fully halt operations at their factories in the inland China province of Hubei, believed to be the epicenter of the virus. The five companies resumed production at their Chinese plants outside Hubei, but full operations were impossible due to problems with parts procurement.

Major Japanese automakers' domestic production in February also slumped, because of the disruption in parts supplies from China reflecting the coronavirus crisis. Combined domestic production at eight major makers, also including Daihatsu Motor Co., Suzuki Motor Corp. <7269> and Subaru Corp. <7270>, fell 10.8 pct to 733,577 units, down for the fifth straight month. Six of them suffered year-on-year falls. Of them, Nissan was hit by a 29.3 pct drop.

