Tokyo Calls for Shunning Karaoke, Bars to Contain Coronavirus

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike called on residents of the Japanese capital to refrain from going to karaoke rooms and nightclubs for the time being as part of efforts for containing the new coronavirus.

Koike made the request at a press conference after the day's meeting of the metropolitan government's task force on the fight against the new coronavirus, following a series of suspected cases of infection at bars and cabarets that are operating at night.

"For the time being, I want young people to refrain from going to karaoke rooms and live music clubs, and middle-aged and older people to avoid visiting bars and nightclubs that involve entertainment activities," Koike said.

Koike said that she will request the central government to provide assistance to restaurants and small companies that will be affected by the requests, adding that the metropolitan government will consider its own support measures.

Among people with the virus whose sources of infection have not been identified, 38 may have been infected at cabarets or bars, according to a health ministry official who joined the press conference. In the past two weeks, those cases accounted for some 30 pct of overall coronavirus cases for which infections routes remain a mystery, the official said.

