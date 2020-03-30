Japan to Refuse Entry from U.S., China, S. Korea over Virus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering refusing entry by non-Japanese people arriving from the United States, China and South Korea in response to the coronavirus pandemic, informed sources said Monday.

Based on the immigration control law, Japan will deny entry by foreigners who have been to any of the three countries in the past two weeks. The government is also considering adding almost all of Europe and some South American countries, such as Brazil, to the list of nations subject to the entry ban, the sources said.

"Japan will continue to steadily take appropriate border measures as needed in order to prevent the further spread of the virus worldwide and prevent entry by infected people into Japan," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference on Monday.

Japan, which has already introduced the entry ban for travelers from some regions of China and South Korea, will expand the measure to cover all areas of the two neighboring countries.

Since Thursday, Japan has been asking all travelers from the United States, including Japanese nationals, to stay at designated places for two weeks. But Tokyo now sees the need to refuse entry by foreigners from the United States, where infection cases are surging, a senior official of Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

