Postponed Tokyo Olympics Seen Starting on July 23, 2021

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Olympics, which has been postponed due to the global outbreak of the new coronavirus, is expected to start on July 23, 2021, informed sources said Monday.

The plan was agreed on among the organizing committee for the Tokyo Games, the Tokyo metropolitan government and the Japanese government, the sources said.

The International Olympic Committee is set to make a formal decision on the new schedule for the Olympics, which was originally slated to begin in late July this year.

The IOC recently decided to postpone the games for about a year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

