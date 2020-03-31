Japan Destroyer, China Fishing Boat Collide; No One Dead or Missing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer and a Chinese fishing boat collided in the high seas in the East China Sea on Monday night.

No one was killed or went missing in the incident, sources at the Japanese Defense Ministry said, adding that the collision, which occurred around 8:30 p.m. Japan time (11:30 a.m. GMT), led to no major injuries.

The ministry is investigating details, including the cause of the collision, while cooperating in a probe by the Japan Coast Guard.

The collision between the Shimakaze destroyer, which can carry up to 260 personnel, and the Chinese fishing boat happened at a point about 650 kilometers west of Yakushima, an island in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kagoshima. Thirteen crew members were on the Chinese vessel at the time.

The collision damaged the left side of Shimakaze, which belongs to the MSDF's Sasebo base in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, but the destroyer can sail on its own. The Chinese boat avoided overturning and made no request for rescue.

