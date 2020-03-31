Japanese Woman Acquitted in Murder Retrial after Serving 12 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Otsu, Shiga Pref., March 31 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese woman who had served a 12-year prison term following her murder conviction was found innocent in her retrial at Otsu District Court in Shiga Prefecture on Tuesday.

In the ruling, Presiding Judge Naoki Onishi said there remained "significant doubts" about her initial confession to the murder of a male patient, 72, at Koto Memorial Hospital in Shiga in 2003, when she worked as an assistant nurse there.

Over the incident, Mika Nishiyama, 40, initially told investigators that she had removed a ventilator from the patient.

But the Otsu court said that she changed her account during interrogations, while being led by police officers.

The court mentioned the possibility that the patient died of arrhythmia or other causes, and even noted that there is no evidence of a crime behind his death.

