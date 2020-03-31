Tokyo's Stay-Away Request Hits Nightlife District

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike's request for residents to stay away from nightspots to contain the new coronavirus has shocked owners and employees at nightclubs and bars in the Japanese capital.

In Kabukicho, one of the largest entertainment districts in Japan, people related to the nightlife industry voiced concern about when the stay-away request will be lifted, and how much of a blow it will deal to their livelihoods.

At a press conference Monday evening, Koike called on residents to refrain from visiting such places as bars and nightclubs, where authorities say the risk of infection is particularly high.

Around that time, Kabukicho streets usually teeming with people were quiet. Most people there were street touts trying to lure customers into restaurants and karaoke rooms.

"As you can see, it's devastating," said a street tout standing in front of a nightlife information center. "There are no potential customers walking about," the man said.

