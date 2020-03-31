Japan Raises Travel Alert for Over 40 Nations amid Viral Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry raised its travel alert linked to the new coronavirus to Level 3 additionally for 46 countries and a region on Tuesday, urging people to cancel all travel to the designated areas, including the United States and Britain.

The ministry also made all areas of China and South Korea subject to Level 3, the second highest in the ministry's four-tier travel alert system. Previously, Level 3 was in place for some areas of the neighboring countries.

The decisions reflect the number of infection cases per population of 10,000 and other factors, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told a press conference. "We want people to refrain from traveling to the designated areas unless there are very pressing needs," he said.

The ministry will soon decide to expand the coverage of Japan's entry ban on foreigners to include the 46 countries and the region, plus China and South Korea.

The Level 3 status was newly given to countries in Southeast Asia, Oceania and Latin America, including Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Australia, Canada and Brazil, as well as the United States and Britain.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]