Cumulative Coronavirus Cases in Tokyo Top 500

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of people confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus in Tokyo has reached 521, the Tokyo metropolitan government said Tuesday.

A record daily number of 78 people were newly found to carry the coronavirus in the Japanese capital the same day. Infection routes have not been identified for 49 of them.

According to sources familiar with the situation, 14 of the 78 newly confirmed people are related to Eiju General Hospital in Taito Ward, where in-hospital infections are suspected. The total number of infected people linked to the hospital has reached 110.

In Ehime Prefecture, western Japan, infection was confirmed for five people, including four who attended the same wake or funeral in the prefectural capital of Matsuyama. "A group infection has occurred," a prefectural government official said.

In Kochi Prefecture, adjacent to Ehime, a male policeman in his 40s was found infected with the virus.

