Japan Local Govts Increasing Hospital Beds in COVID-19 Fight

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Prefectural governments across Japan are accelerating efforts to secure hospital beds for novel coronavirus patients as COVID-19 cases keep increasing in the country.

They are planning to use hospital beds not only in medical institutions designated to deal with specific infectious diseases but also in institutions for general illnesses.

To prevent the country's medical system from collapsing, prefectural governments will prepare accommodations to house patients with mild symptoms in addition to facilities for those with severe symptoms.

On Monday, Hideaki Omura, governor of Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, told a news conference that his government has secured over 250 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.

"A further increase is possible," he added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]