G-20 Economies Begin Study on Action Plan over Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Top finance and monetary officials of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies launched work on Tuesday to come up with an action plan on the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The G-20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs instructed working-level officials to start a specific study on compiling the action plan.

In a videoconference on the day, the finance chiefs and top central bankers discussed measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released after their videoconference last week, leaders of the 20 economies, including Japan, the United States and China, called on the finance ministers and central bank chiefs to draw up an action plan to combat the virus.

The action plan is expected to take into account successful measures taken by member economies to stem the negative economic impacts of the coronavirus, sources familiar with the situation said.

