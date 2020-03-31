Japan's Abe Seeks Deregulation to Promote Online Diagnosis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday instructed other ministers to consider easing regulations to expand the use of online diagnosis and treatment as the novel coronavirus is raging.

"It's important to use online medical diagnosis and treatment to protect doctors and nurses from the risk of infections at hospitals," Abe told a meeting of the government's Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy.

He also called for deregulation to promote remote education.

"We'll take bold steps by utilizing all fiscal, monetary and tax measures that will be available," Abe told the meeting, where emergency economic measures were discussed.

A council member from the private sector said the output gap, or the difference between an economy's aggregate demand and supply capacity, may have expanded to 20 trillion yen in January-March.

