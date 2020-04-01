Japan Introduces Ban on Indoor Smoking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--A law banning indoor smoking in principle fully took effect in Japan on Wednesday as the country is racing to protect people from passive smoking going into the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The revised health promotion law bans smoking at restaurants, hotels and offices, with offenders facing penalties. The law partially went into effect last year, banning smoking at schools, hospitals and government offices.

Cigar bars, private homes and hotel rooms are exempt from the ban.

In addition, customers can smoke at existing small restaurants run by individuals on condition that they have a capital of 50 million yen or less and a floor space of 100 square meters or less and put a sign at their entrance that smoking is allowed.

The revised law also allows smoking at restaurants only in designated rooms with exhaust equipment meeting certain requirements.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]