Kansai Electric Puts Off Restart of N-Reactors in Fukui Pref.

Osaka, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Kansai Electric Power Co. <9503> said Tuesday the restart of operations of three nuclear reactors in Fukui Prefecture will be delayed for months.

According to the power supplier for the Kansai region, western Japan, work to implement safety measures for the No. 1 and No. 2 reactors at the Takahama nuclear power plant and the No. 3 unit at the Mihama plant, all in the central prefecture, was pushed back by up to four months due to changes in work schedules after a fatal accident at the Takahama plant.

The delays are expected to cost Kansai Electric some 36 billion yen.

For the Takahama No. 1 and No. 2 units, the company put off the scheduled completion of work from May to September and from January 2021 to April the same year, respectively.

The Mihama reactor's work, initially set to end in July this year, will continue until September.

