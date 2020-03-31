Tokyo Sees 78 New Cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Seventy-eight new cases of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19 disease, have been confirmed in Tokyo, informed sources said Tuesday.

The daily number of new infections in the Japanese capital bounced back after falling to 13 on Monday from 40 or over in the previous five days.

In Ehime Prefecture, western Japan, five new coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday, including four people among some 20 people who attended the same wake or funeral in the prefectural capital of Matsuyama on March 22-23. The four, in their 50s to 80s, are showing mild symptoms, according to the prefectural government.

