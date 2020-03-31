Over 1,000 Workers May Be Axed in Japan amid Virus Spread

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--The number of workers in Japan who are expected to be fired or see their employment contracts not renewed due to the fallout from the outbreak of the new coronavirus is projected to total 1,021, the labor ministry said Tuesday.

The estimate is based on data reported to Hello Work public job placement offices across the country by Monday.

The ministry also said that as of Tuesday, 23 companies canceled their informal job offers granted to 58 students graduating this spring, due to the coronavirus impact.

Of the 58 people, 16 are high school students and 42 are students at universities and other schools. Of them, 27 were to be hired by wholesalers or retailers and 13 by hotel or restaurant operators.

Many of the workers seen to be fired are in the tour bus or hotel industries. Since February, Hello Work offices have been seeing a surge in the number of job seekers in these sectors.

