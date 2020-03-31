Isuzu, Euglena Develop Next-Generation Diesel Fuel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Isuzu Motors Ltd. <7202> and biotechnology startup Euglena Co. <2931> said Tuesday that they have developed a next-generation diesel fuel from euglena, a unicellular organism.

The fuel, which is of the same quality as conventional diesel fuel, causes less burdens on the environment, the Japanese companies said, noting that carbon dioxide emitted through the combustion of the new fuel has a less climate change impact than fossil fuels.

Isuzu, a major commercial vehicle maker, aims to promote the new fuel in the fight against global warming.

In 2014, the two companies agreed to jointly conduct research on euglena-based fuel.

From Wednesday, Isuzu will use the new fuel for a shuttle bus connecting its plant in the city of Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan, and a nearby train station.

