Fujifilm Affiliate Starts Trial of Avigan for New Coronavirus

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--An affiliate of Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp. <4901> said Tuesday that it has started a clinical trial to examine the effectiveness and safety of Avigan, a drug for new influenza, for the treatment of patients infected with the new coronavirus.

The affiliate, Tokyo-based Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co., resumed production of Avigan in early March at the request of the Japanese government. The company is now preparing to increase output of the drug.

Chinese authorities have said they confirmed the efficacy of Avigan in treating coronavirus patients.

In Japan, Avigan has been approved as remedy for new influenza that cannot be cured by existing medicines.

In the clinical trial, Fujifilm Toyama aims to administer Avigan to 100 patients for up to 14 days.

