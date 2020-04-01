Pubs Clear Ashtrays Away as Antismoking Law Takes Effect in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Ashtrays were removed from "izakaya" pubs and other restaurants in Japan as a law banning indoor smoking in principle took into full effect on Wednesday.

In Tokyo's Kabukicho, one of the country's largest entertainment districts, restaurants took away ashtrays after midnight on Tuesday to meet the rule change.

Baruboraya is an izakaya pub that has operated for 16 years in Kabukicho's "Shinjuku Golden Gai" area crammed with small bars. The law exempts small bars and restaurants that meet certain conditions, such as Baruboraya, which has a floor space of less than 100 square meters.

But the pub is subject to a stricter Tokyo metropolitan government ordinance that bans smoking in all restaurants with hired employees.

The pub's walls are stained with tobacco smoke, and ashtrays were available at all of its 17 seats until Tuesday.

