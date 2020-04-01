Welcome Ceremonies for Rookies Held Online amid Virus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Many Japanese companies welcomed new recruits online on Wednesday, which marked the start of the new fiscal year, instead of holding actual ceremonies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some others held standard ceremonies on a reduced scale. Usually, welcoming ceremonies are attended by many participants, including company executives.

Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> and many other companies canceled this year's ceremonies, while Honda Motor Co. <7267>, Hitachi Ltd. <6501> and others welcomed their newcomers with speeches online.

Honda President Takahiro Hachigo showed his disappointment, saying, "It is regrettable that we weren't able to hold this year's ceremony at Suzuka Circuit, our symbol for challenge, like we always do." The circuit is located in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, central Japan.

In an online ceremony, Hitachi President Toshiaki Higashihara said, "I guess you are worried about your life as a corporate worker," amid uncertainties related to the novel coronavirus. But Hitachi "will overcome the crisis as a group," Higashihara said, offering encouragement to newcomers.

