Subaru to Suspend Auto Production Entirely amid Pandemic

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Subaru Corp. <7270> said Wednesday that it will now suspend automobile production entirely, in the face of supply chain disruptions and a sharp fall in global demand for new automobiles amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Japanese automaker will shut down Gunma Manufacturing Plant in eastern Japan from April 11 to May 1, and extend the ongoing suspension, which started March 23, of production at Subaru of Indiana Automotive Inc. until April 17.

The total number of affected work days comes to 17 at the Gunma plant and 19 at the U.S. facility. Output is expected to fall about 39,000 units in Japan and 32,000 units in the United States.

All of Japan's eight major manufacturers of passenger cars are now seeing domestic production hampered by the coronavirus pandemic. Toyota Motor Corp. <7203>, Honda Motor Co. <7267> and Nissan Motor Co. <7201> have already announced their respective plans to halt domestic factories.

