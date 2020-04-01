Japan Firm Files for Patent for Envisioned COVID-19 Vaccine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese biopharmaceutical firm AnGes Inc. <4563> said Wednesday that it and Osaka University have applied for a patent for a COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine that they are jointly developing.

In the joint project, the firm, based in Ibaraki, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, and the university are currently testing vaccine components on animals.

They aim to start a clinical trial of the envisioned vaccine around September.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]