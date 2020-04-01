Expo 2025 in Osaka Unlikely to Be Affected by COVID-19: Mayor

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 1 (Jiji Press)--The 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka is likely to be held as scheduled, even if the 2020 Expo in Dubai is postponed for a year due to the unfolding COVID-19 pandemic, Osaka Mayor Ichiro Matsui indicated Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters along with Matsui, Hiroyuki Ishige, secretary-general of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, emphasized: "We're not talking about (changing) the 2025 schedule at the moment."

Osaka was "picked by people around the world to host the 2025 Expo," Matsui said. "In terms of measures against the infectious disease, Japan will take the lead to protect the lives of people around the world."

The Steering Committee of Expo 2020 Dubai has proposed exploring a one-year postponement of the event, which is currently slated to open in October.

