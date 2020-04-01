Japan in 1989 Mulled Then Emperor Akihito's Visit to S. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo told Seoul that it was considering South Korea as the first country for then Emperor Akihito, currently Emperor Emeritus, to visit since his 1989 accession to the throne, diplomatic records show.

The envisioned visit, however, was not realized because bilateral relations worsened.

According to the records disclosed Tuesday by the South Korean Foreign Ministry, then Japanese Foreign Minister Sousuke Uno conveyed Tokyo's intention to his South Korean counterpart, Choi Ho-joong, at their meeting in Tokyo in April 1989.

At that time, South Korea was arranging a visit by then President Roh Tae-woo to Japan.

According to the records, Uno said that once the atmosphere in South Korea is judged ripe, Japan will make arrangements so that the Emperor will visit the Asian neighbor in his first foreign trip since his enthronement, unless any exceptional situation occurs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]