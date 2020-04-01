National Tree-Planting Event to Be Put Off due to Virus Impact

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--An annual national tree-planting festival in May, scheduled to be attended by Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, is likely to be postponed until next year amid the coronavirus pandemic, informed sources said Wednesday.

The event is one of four major annual regional events attended by the Imperial couple. This year's national tree-planting festival is slated to be held in the city of Oda, Shimane Prefecture, western Japan, on May 31.

It would be the first time for the event to be postponed since it started in 1950.

This year's spring garden party, scheduled for May 27 and to be hosted by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, may also be put off amid the viral outbreak, according to the sources.

A spring decoration ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward, in which Emperor Naruhito confers medals to people with remarkable achievements in various fields, will be held as scheduled. But an event for honorees to meet the Emperor together as a group is likely to be canceled, the sources said.

